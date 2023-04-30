Home » Pupo will no longer go to Russia at the Moscow Festival: “The controversy has nothing to do with it”
Pupo will no longer go to Russia at the Moscow Festival: "The controversy has nothing to do with it"

Pupo will no longer go to Russia at the Moscow Festival: “The controversy has nothing to do with it”


“The unpredictable, the impossible happened around my eventual participation in the festival Road to Yalta. By virtue of reflections and absorbed in my thoughts on the journey I am making from Lugano to the city of Spa, in Belgium, where I will stop for a few days to rest and reflect again”, he announces Abundant. I have decided not to leave for Moscow.”

“Certainly it doesn’t depend on the controversies and on everything that has happened in recent days”, he adds Abundant in the audio message, “but it depends on a fact that I will explain to you later, because my habit is always to be very clear and honest with everyone, regardless of who the interlocutors are”.

Also Al Banomuch loved in Russia, wanted to respond to the controversy: “I have nothing against it Abundant. Everyone is free to do what he wants. In recent years they have called me from Russia and I have declined the invitations. I will go back when there is peace and I will sing for the Russian and Ukrainian people”, explained the singer from Cellino San Marco to clarify his position after the controversy that broke out over the participation, later cancelled, of Abundant at the Russian music festival Road to Yalta. “Pupo is a great friend of mine, he has great professionalism and intelligence and I don’t see why anyone should ruin my friendship with him by attributing statements to me that have never been made,” he concluded.


