“In the chicken coop…” BOCA JUNIORS The Intransigent

Boca showed an evolution in his game and also showed character to take the classic 3-1 against Racing in La Bombonera and in this way get emboldened for what will be the match against Colo Colo and the Superclásico against River. Nicholas Figal He was one of those who began to warm up the preview of the duel that will take place next week at El Monumental.

The defender who has been one of the best performers at Xeneize valued what the victory against La Academia was like after matches where something of the idea of Jorge Almiron. He stressed that it is important from the mental point of view for the next week and suddenly the preview of the Superclásico began to heat up.

“This victory is a very important boost of spirits, now we will go to Chile to win and then to play a good game in the chicken coop,” the defender launched in a derogatory manner. The last time Figal stepped on the Monumental, he ended up with the victory for the goal of sebastian villa and it is a fact that he will seek victory again.

Of course first Boca should focus on Colo Colo, a game that is not easy. Today the xeneize It is located in the second position of the table with 4 points, so a victory would be extremely important to start qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Once the match in Chile is over, almiron will begin to think about what will be the match at the Monumental against River, where he will have many casualties but will also recover some important names. The next few days will be vital to see which formation ends up using Boca next Sunday in the Superclásico.