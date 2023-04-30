Politics: Guy Ngoma takes control of the interfederation of the Engagement for Congo (ECO) party – Capsud.net

The Secretary General of the political party Engagement for Congo, Nadin Mfutila proceeded this Saturday, April 29 to the installation of the members of the interfederal office of the party Engagement for Congo (ECO). The ceremony took place at 18th Limete Street at the party’s interfederal headquarters.

In the presence of the national president of the Commitment for the Congo party, Jean-Claude Masangu Mulongo, party activists and executives from all the municipalities of the city-province of Kinshasa, the Secretary General of ECO presented to the interfederal president of ECO Guy Ngoma Nzita party badges.





In his word for the occasion, SG Nadin Mfutila invited interfederal president Guy Ngoma to work for the unity and consolidation of party cells in all nooks and crannies of the city of Kinshasa. “No parcel without an ECO activist in the city of Kinshasa”, he hammered in his speech.

Message received 5/5 by the interfederal president Guy Ngoma Nzita who, in his swearing in, swore to respect the ideals of the party and undertook to promote the Commitment for Congo party, to the frantic applause of the militants who chanted the slogan ECO=unity, ECO=prosperous Congo, ECO=man at the center of everything!

To close the event, the national president of Engagement pour le Congo, the Honorary Governor of the Central Bank of Congo, Jean-Claude Masangu Mulongo, affectionately known as “Cheval Blanc”, in turn urged the interfederal president Guy Ngoma to work hard for ECO to gain a place of choice in the Congolese political landscape. To this end, he announced to the activists the membership of Commitment for the Congo to the platform called “Alliance and action for the rule of law”, AE in acronym. “Our membership in the EA aims to work with other political parties with which ECO can win in the elections next December, as our statutory texts indicate: “ECO can win alone or with other political forces” who advocate good governance and the advent of the rule of law. After his message to the militants, the national president of ECO met with the federal and sub-federal officials of the city of Kinshasa before visiting the premises which house the offices of the interfederation of Engagement for Congo-Kinshasa.

It was around 4:15 p.m. that the installation ceremony of the interfederal office of the Commitment for the Congo party ended in a festive atmosphere to the rhythm of songs and dances.

.

Arthur Bitambi



