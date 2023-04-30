Atlético Huila women must win today

Atlético Huila Femenino will play against Millonarios in the championship match today at 3:15pm. at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium. In order to advance and maintain their hopes of reaching the group of eight, the opposing team must win.

In the thirteenth game of the women’s league, Atlético Huila will host Millonarios. The Huilense team is in a final because they must add three points to stay “alive” in the competition, regardless of the rival they will face.

Atlético Huila had 15 points at the start of the day, which came from 4 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses, placing them in tenth place in the championship. Eighth place, currently held by La Equidad, a team from Huila led by Albeiro Erazo, is currently one point behind those led by Douglas Calderón.

With a victory over Millonarios, a team with 10 points and currently in 13th place in the standings, the team would reach 18 points and, depending on other results, could move up to eighth place.

It must be taken into account that Huila has just tied with Deportivo Pasto, a team that is among the last three in the competition. Even though a point was scored in Nario territory, the opita team missed the chance to win in the last seconds, so it really felt like a loss.

For Millonarios, meanwhile, this could be his last chance to continue competing in the championship. The cast of “ambassadors” would be closer to the group of eight if they won, leaving them with 13 points. However, in the round-robin stage, a loss can result in elimination.

Atlético Huila and Millonarios will compete there for the first time. The only time these two teams have met before was on April 6 of last year. Huila’s 1-0 victory was the result of this commitment, which was made on city grounds.