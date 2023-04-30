USFL Week 3 live updates: Pittsburgh Maulers leading Philadelphia Stars late

Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season continues Sunday with a stacked two-game slate, and we’ve got you covered with all the action!

Kicking things off, the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) are battling the Philadelphia Stars (1-1) in Detroit.

Later, on FOX, the action continues with the New Jersey Generals facing the undefeated Michigan Panthers (4 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays!

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars

Strong start!

Chris Rowland gave the Stars optimum field position to begin the game, running the opening kickoff out to the Pittsburgh 47-yard line.

Shining bright

Six plays later, the Stars reached the end zone when quarterback Case Cookus hit wide receiver Corey Coleman near the pylon for the 24-yard score.

Big play sets up score

Pittsburgh put together a scoring drive after the Philadelphia score when QB Troy Williams hooked up with fullback Mason Stokke for a 25-yard pickup, helping get the Maulers in range for kicker Chris Blewitt, who later hit a 46-yard field goal.

From deep

After forcing Philadelphia to punt, Pittsburgh put together another scoring drive. This one ended with Blewitt connecting on a dazzling 50-yard field goal.

Another 3-pointer

The Maulers began their next possession at midfield and turned the positive field position into points. A defensive pass interference on cornerback Channing Stribling and a 16-yard scramble by Williams helped set up Blewitt’s third field goalgiving Pittsburgh a 9-7 lead.

Big return

Philadelphia went three-and-out, and Isiah Hennie ran the punt down to the Stars’ 20-yard line. The Maulers, though, were unable to get a first down and settled for their fourth field goal.

Denied!

Coleman then ran the ensuing kickoff out to the Pittsburgh 37-yard line for Philadelphia and a personal foul on Eli Walker put the ball on the 22-yard line. Then, Cookus hit wide receiver Diondre Overton for an 18-yard pickup, but Pittsburgh was unable to get into the end zone. Luis Aguilar hit a 23-yard field goal, bringing the Stars within two, 12-10, at halftime.

No. 5!

Pittsburgh opened the second half with a 10-play drive. Another 16-yard scramble from Williams put the Maulers in field goal range, allowing Blewitt to connect on his record fifth field goal of the game.

Mauling

Late in the third quarter, Maulers defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu strip-sacked Cookus, and Boogie Roberts recovered the loose ball.

No quit

Two plays later, Williams hit wide receiver Bailey Gaither for Pittsburgh’s first touchdown.

Blewitt missed the extra point, though, and the Maulers led 21-10.

Staying in it

The Stars trimmed the deficit to one score after the Maulers’ touchdown. Cookus hit Overton and Coleman for a pair of completions that combined for 33 yards and led to a 48-yard field goal from Aguilar.

Pittsburgh’s Josh Simmons then ran the ensuing kickoff out to Philadelphia’s 32-yard line, but the latter’s defense made a play.

Turning the tables

On third-and-13, defensive end Adam Rodriguez ran up from behind on wide receiver C.J. Turner, forcing a fumble and safety Cody Brown recovered the loose ball for the Stars.

Not so fast

The newfound posession was short-lived, however, as the Maulers linebacker Reuben Foster came up with a huge interception on the next drive to get the ball right back midway through the fourth quarter. Just like that, it remained an eight-point game, 21-13.

Picked again

Pittsburgh went three-and-out after the Foster interception, but Walker hauled in another pick for the Maulers on the next possession, as Cookus overthrew his target.

