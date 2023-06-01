Home » Today they make official the date for the 194 Loja Fair – breaking latest news
The commercialization of stands It will start on June 5.

Early elections in Ecuador cause changes in the agenda of some traditional events in the city of Loja. The 194 Loja Fair, this year, will also have a slight delay. The start of the meeting is defined today, after a board meeting.

The traditional fair event was scheduled to take place on August 25; however, it will also be subject to modifications.

Diego Lara León, Executive Director of Corporación de Ferias, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that once the date has been defined by the Diocese of Loja, for the arrival of the Virgen del Cisne, for August 26; The meeting, according to the new planning, will begin on August 31 and will end on September 17.

The proposal will be socialized, this Thursday, June 1, to the members of the board of directors for their approval.

Organization

According to Lara León, in relation to planning, they defined it a few months ago.

The commercialization of stands It will begin next Monday, June 5, and they plan to carry out this activity throughout the month.

They expect around 1,050 exhibitors, including merchants, entrepreneurs and artisans, to be included. In addition, visitors from the neighboring country of Peru will participate, who will show their products.

Proposal

In the 194th edition of the Loja Fair, as in previous years, “there will be a massive participation of artists from Loja.” The hiring of singer-songwriters from other provinces of the country and foreigners is scheduled for the coming weeks, Lara León specified.

Define

Until the previous year, the cost of tickets to the fair was USD 1.50, adults, and half price for seniors and people with disabilities.

However, with the new Tax Reform, which imposes a rate of 12% Value Added Tax (VAT) on public shows; there is the possibility of analyzing an increase in the cost of entry, concluded the executive director of Corporación de Ferias de Loja. (YO)

