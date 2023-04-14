A new traffic accident in Pitalito left the death of a woman identified as Yanet Gómez.

Yesterday afternoon, the tranquility of Circunvalar avenue in Pitalito was interrupted by a terrible traffic accident that left a woman dead. According to the mobility authorities, the accident is being investigated to determine the causes and establish responsibilities.

The fatal victim has been identified as Yanet Gómez Ruiz, who was riding a motorcycle with her son when they were involved in the accident. According to preliminary information, a black vehicle with a CKZ 755 license plate tried to make a crossing at the height of the Santa Mónica neighborhood, and ended up running over the occupants of the motorcycle.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Yaneth Gómez Ruiz died at the scene of the accident, while her son cried in the middle of the road in a heartbreaking scene, the death of his mother.

At the moment, the identity of the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, who apparently tried to escape from the place, is unknown.

This tragic event has shocked the Pitalito community, which is dismayed by the loss of a life. The authorities call for prudence and respect for traffic regulations to avoid more tragedies like this.

It is worth mentioning that on April 11, just three days ago, a man identified as Jhon Mejía, was driving a red motorcycle when he lost control due to a stone on the road and fell just as a dump truck was passing by. it shocked him. The event was recorded in the Las Gaviotas sector, in Pitalito.