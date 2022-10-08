The consolidation, adaptation, safety measures, as well as hydraulic regulation, will start in the coming weeks along the road of the Canal di Limana, on the border between the Municipalities of Limana, Borgo Valbelluna and Revine Lago (TV). The 200 thousand euro work concerns the last stretch of the road network that leads to Pian de le Femene, for a length of about 330 meters and was entrusted by the Region to the Valbelluna Mountain Union as part of the post Vaia interventions.

The purpose of the construction site, explained by the Mountain Union, is to make the road safe again after the heavy rains had seriously compromised the stability of the road surface during the stormy days. The project involves the construction of a new section of concrete flooring to connect the existing upstream and downstream sections, the arrangement of the existing channels with their covering in local stone, the replacement of the tombotti in road crossing with new artifacts and finally the arrangement of two pitches to allow vehicular exchange.

The works will be carried out by the Valbelluna Mountain Union, the design was drawn up by the architect Mauro Stiz and the industrial expert Fabrizio Comiotto. “This is the main post-Vaia maintenance work directly assigned to the Mountain Union,” explains President Stefano Deon. “An important work both from an economic point of view, and for the social repercussions it may have in the underlying localities of Melere, Pranolz and Valmorel”.

Satisfaction also expressed by the mayors of the municipalities involved. Starting with Milena De Zanet, Mayor of Limana. «The axis of the Canal di Limana», she comments, «is the only road not subject to transit restrictions that from the Belluno side allows us to reach Pian de le Femene, in the Limana area. A strategic road axis – and to be strengthened – in view of the development of tourism in the upper part of the municipality thanks to the fast connection with the plain guaranteed by the provincial road that climbs up from the town of Revine ».

An important intervention also for the mayor of Borgo Valbelluna Stefano Cesa: «It adds to what the Municipality is carrying out these days with the arrangement of the initial stretch of the same road, for a total amount of 60 thousand euros. All this demonstrates the strategic value of this connection, thus enhancing the two poles of Melere and Pian de le Femene which during the summer are the destination of numerous hikers from our Pre-Alps ». Massimo Magagnin, Mayor of Revine Lago, also believes in the goodness of the work: «The Canal of Limana is a very important link that unites our municipal territories at high altitude, located on the border between the two provinces; this work will allow vehicular and pedestrian transit, now more and more frequent, in total safety and usability. I address a particular thanks to the municipal administration of Limana which has always believed in the enhancement of these territories ».

By the beginning of the works, the owners of the neighboring woods were asked by trade union ordinance of the three first citizens to urgently provide for the cutting and logging of the plants that insist on the road to allow safe access to the construction site. The works should therefore be completed by winter and the road will therefore be reopened for the next summer. Finally, all the administrators of the Region express their unanimous thanks for believing in the validity of the proposal arrived from the territory with the hope that soon a table can be opened for the definitive arrangement of the rest of the road