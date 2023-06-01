Ana del Castillo was trapped in the middle of blockades, she had to walk

Ana del Castillo She is one of the most outstanding singers in the vallenato scene in the country. At the age of 24, the young woman from Valledupar released her first studio album in January, a dream for which she worked for many years but which until then materialized.

The artist from Valledupar is gaining more popularity every day thanks to her talent and the spontaneity that characterizes her. These qualities are evident in the stages she steps on, in the interviews she gives to the media and what she shares on her social networks.

Recently, the Vallenato artist It was left in the middle of the blockades that occurred on the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 31 in Valledupar, exactly on the road that connects this municipality with Bosconia, Cesar.