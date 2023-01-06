«I can’t say if in 2023 we will have the money needed to build the new bridge over the Piave in Lambioi. But we’re working on it.” While some of the works financed with the Pnrr are ready to start (including the redevelopment of the former barracks of the firefighters in Mussoi and the Pala De Mas 2), the words of the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin do not yet emerge good news for an intervention fundamental for the city viability, indeed for the entire Valbelluna. The new bridge over the Piave in Lambioi.

The project exists and is executive (that is, the tender could be banned), the urban planning process has also been completed, but there is no money to build it. About 13 million are needed, at the current price of raw materials. When talks started about replacing the bailey, which is temporary by nature, with a fixed bridge five or six years ago, the figure was less than half that.

“We had opened a dialogue with the previous government, which however fell through,” continues De Pellegrin. «Now we have resumed talking about it with the new executive. That work is not only part of the urban road system of our city, it is of a supra-municipal nature and therefore we are trying to obtain funding ». Also because the Municipality could never commit such an amount from its own budget.

Certainly a solution must be found in the coming months, the deputy mayor and councilor for traffic Paolo Gamba agrees with a nod of the head, because “the bailey bridge will be able to remain open until 31 December 2024”, the mayor recalls. Two years, a time that has become very short to find the 13 million euros and start the construction site.

The project, as mentioned, exists and is already executive. It was prepared by a team of Spanish architects and engineers, winners of the ideas competition promoted by the Municipality three years ago. Compared to the first version, it has been modified twice due to some critical issues on the hydraulic aspects detected by the Civil Engineers and by the Eastern Alps Basin Authority.

The latest version envisages a viaduct, with a three-span bridge and deck that will house two carriageways of three and a half meters each, plus the sidewalk and a cycle/pedestrian lane.