Coup against the Clan del Golfo in Juradó, Chocó

Units of the Pacific Naval Force deployed in the La Bocana Sur sector of Juradó held confrontations with members of the “Clan del Golfo” in a camp area of ​​the “Pacífico” substructure.

As a result of the confrontation, two presumed members of this organization, who had a criminal presence in this area, were killed in the course of operations.

At the scene, the troops seized three rifles, six communication equipment, nine magazines, a bracelet and a doctrine booklet from this illegal armed organization.

Subsequently, military personnel in the area located a boat in which nine men were mobilizing, who expressed their decision to voluntarily submit to justice as members of the “Clan del Golfo.” The subjects provided information that allowed the discovery of an illegal weapons deposit in the urban area of ​​Juradó, in which two pistols and two revolvers were seized.

In accordance with the protocols established by the National Government, the nine submitted will be made available to the Humanitarian Assistance Group for the Demobilized -GAHD, to benefit from the opportunities offered by reintegration to civil society.

Among those subjected are the ringleader and second ringleader of this criminal component.

