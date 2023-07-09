a very successful makeover

Renault has in the Clio one of its strongest values. It has been on the market for 33 years and has managed to achieve sales of 16 million units, one of which corresponds to the Spanish market. It is a model that survives over time through five generations and with which the brand boasts of having the best-selling French car in the world.

However, the time that has elapsed marks the need to renew it, if not in an absolute way, yes with a deep update that allows it to continue battling in a segment that monopolizes 17 percent of the market. And this is what Renault has done. The new Clio arrives with a very pronounced makeover and configures its range with four different engines, including a non-plug-in hybrid and three trim levels.

Renault Clio | Renault

A very personal front

The most noticeable change in this Clio is the new, completely redesigned front end that shows the guidelines that future models will follow. The new image is given by the new bumper, the larger grille and the optical groups with led lights to which are added the daytime running lights in a new arrow-shaped distribution and located at the ends of the bumper. All of this gives it a very personal image that is easily identifiable from a distance.

At the rear, the most important changes affect the new bumper and the lights that offer a new design and new light distribution. It is offered in a range of seven colors with the novelty of zinc gray while the newly designed wheels can be up to 17 inches.

Qualitative leap

Inside, it cannot be said that there have been major changes, but it is appreciated that work has been done to improve the presentation and quality of the materials and finishes. The brand ensures that for the manufacture of some components it has used sustainable and recycled materials and that fabrics and materials of animal origin have been eliminated.

Now all the instrumentation is digital throughout the range, with a 7-inch screen for the first two trim levels and a 10-inch screen for the Esprit Alpine. In the center of the dashboard is the 7 or 9.3-inch screen, depending on the finish, with different functions and guaranteed wireless connectivity to the Android Auto and CarPlay systems.

fewer engines

The Clio’s range of engines has been reduced compared to what had been up to now and has been limited to four versions that alternate gasoline and diesel so that the user can choose the one that best suits their needs. In gasoline there is a supercharged three-cylinder that yields 90 CV and goes with a six-speed manual gearbox, while in diesel the four-cylinder 1.5-liter dCi that offers 100 CV and is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox is maintained. marches.

The third engine is the same gasoline engine but with 100 CV that can also use LPG and that between the two tanks offers a combined range of more than a thousand kilometers as well as very low emissions. At the top of the range is the 145 CV non-plug-in hybrid E-Tech version, which is made up of a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 94 CV to which are added two electric motors, one with 49 CV and another with 25 CV. combined with an intelligent clutchless multi-mode gearbox and powered by a 1.2 kWh battery that is housed under the boot floor.

This is the version that we have had the opportunity to drive around Brussels on a route that did not require many benefits but that did allow us to check the maneuverability and ease of driving both in the city and on the highway and where we obtained a consumption of 4, 4 liters, very acceptable.

three finishes

The new Renault Clio is available with three trim levels, Evolution, Techno and the new Esprit Alpine with a sportier design. The latter, a novelty in the model, stands out from the others by offering specific details both outside and inside that set it apart and give it this sportier character that the brand establishes in all the models in which it has been installed.

With regard to equipment, Renault offers the possibility of having up to 32 driving and safety assistance systems.

The prices will be announced on July 17 but the E-Tech 145 version is 27,130 euros without counting promotional discounts. And orders can be placed although delivery will not take place until September.

