Two dead and one wounded leave a bullet attack in Neiva

Young man of 23 years of age and under 14 years of age, were shot to death in the Rafael Azuero Manchola neighborhood.

Neiva, the capital of Huila, has been shocked by a new act of violence that left two people dead and another seriously injured in the Rafael Azuero Manchola neighborhood, located in commune 8, in the southeast of the city.

The night before, a 14-year-old girl, identified as Karla, and a 23-year-old boy, identified as Deison Enrique Cortés, were victims of an attack amid circumstances that are being analyzed.

Both were hit by gunshots in confusing events and unfortunately lost their lives due to the seriousness of their injuries.

The motives for this tragic incident are being investigated by local authorities, who seek to determine what could have motivated the attack and who is responsible for such a terrible event.

Additionally, another minor under the age of 14 was injured in the same episode and was rushed to the University Hospital of Neiva to receive medical attention.

Neighbors of the Rafael Azuero Manchola neighborhood are dismayed and join the call for the acts of insecurity that occur in the Huilense capital. Local authorities are working together with the Prosecutor’s Office to find those responsible for these unfortunate events.

Relatives and friends of the victims mourn their departure and unite in a feeling of sadness and solidarity in the face of this painful loss.

The news has generated great concern among citizens, who demand that concrete measures be taken to prevent future acts of violence and that protection be provided to the youngest.

The authorities will continue with the investigation to clarify the motives for the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

