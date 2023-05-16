Home » Ukraine manages to recapture 20 square kilometers in the north and south of Bakhmut
Ukraine manages to recapture 20 square kilometers in the north and south of Bakhmut

Military troops defend the part of this eastern Ukrainian city that remains under kyiv control.

The Vice Minister of Defense ukrainianHanna Malyar, assured that the kyiv troops have recovered in recent days around 20 square kilometers of the northern and southern suburbs of the city.

Also acknowledged that Russian forces continue advancing inside the municipality.

“Our troops have liberated from the enemy about 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut,” Malyar wrote on his Telegram account.

Russian troops have made “some progress” inside the city thanks to the use of artillery to destroy the buildings that the Ukrainian forces used to resist with urban combat tactics.

According to Malyar, the Russians have deployed paratroop troops to reinforce their troops in Bakhmut.

The deputy minister insisted that “the heavy fighting continues with mixed results”, and praised the work of the Ukrainian military defending the part of this eastern Ukrainian city that remains under Kiev control.

