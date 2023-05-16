Mayorca launched harsh criticism against Claudia Margarita for health reform

Last week, the Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez arrived in Valledupar, where the collection of signatures against the reforms of President Gustavo Petro began.

During his visit he was accompanied by deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta, who is part of the Democratic Center. The health reform proposed by Petro has, among other things, a restructuring of the Health Promotion Entities, EPSso Uribe, in one of the items on the form, asks if they agree or reject the elimination of the EPS.

In a video circulating on the networks, you can see Margarita Zuleta, who is on an improvised platform, telling the inhabitants that respond that they reject the elimination of the EPS.

After knowing this fragment of the video, the candidate for the Governorship of Cesar José Luis Mayorca wrote on his social networks: “Dr. Claudia Margarita Zuleta, it is noticeable that the deaths left by the EPS do not hurt you. I invite you to discuss the number of preventable deaths due to EPS. Her eagerness for figuration is greater next to Uribe than their civic awareness and the support What should the people provide?.

Until now, Deputy Claudia Zuleta has not ruled on it.