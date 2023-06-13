Purify the liver: foods and natural remedies at 60 years old

When the liver it works well, it benefits the whole organism and health in general. Regularly cleansing the liver, therefore, is an excellent strategy for feel fit and promote the proper functioning of the immune systemeven after the age of 60.

Cleanse the liver, in particular, means eliminate toxins and the waste accumulated inside the organ, whose primary function is to filter the blood and facilitate the metabolism of nutrients, improving digestive processes.

A valid help to purify the liver comes from nutrition, in fact the consumption of some foods can really facilitate this goal and improve the liver functions throughout the year. Some foods, in particular, can be considered effective natural remedies to achieve this result.

Artichoke

Il artichoke it is counted among the foods that boast a greater purifying action, thanks to the numerous properties contained within it that act as powerful detoxifiers on the liver.

In addition to stimulating bile production, this vegetable aids in digestion and fat metabolism. It is possible to integrate it into the daily diet, using it in the kitchen to prepare various dishes, however it is often recommended to take herbal teas and decoctions based on artichoke, combined with dandelion, burdock and milk thistle.

Lemon

Il lemon it is a precious ally of liver health, above all thanks to the presence of vitamin C which favors the elimination of toxins but also the absorption of nutrients, such as iron.

Excellent as a condiment, lemon can also be the protagonist of a very common natural remedy: drink a glass of warm water and lemon in the morning, on an empty stomach, it greatly facilitates the elimination of waste.

Vegetable oil

L’olive oil primarily, but also others vegetable oils such as flax and hemp, they are excellent natural remedies to purify the liver naturally. Using them as condiments and in the preparation of food dishes, in fact, represents a valid strategy for staying healthy.

Walnuts and almonds

Excellent sources of omega-3s, the nights not almonds they are “friends” of the liver thanks to the content of good fats and precious antioxidants, such as vitamin E. A moderate but regular consumption of dried fruit, in fact, favors the natural detoxification of this fundamental organ.

Avocado

Me too’avocado, by virtue of the significant contribution of good fats, represents a valid aid for liver health. Rich in glutathione, this food allows cells to eliminate waste and heavy metals, acting positively on the production of liver and digestive enzymes.

Garlic

A similar function is performed bygarlic, which stimulates enzymatic production and above all favors the solubility of toxins in water, facilitating their elimination through the urine. It is preferable to use raw fresh garlic, which is more effective than the powdered product often used to flavor foods.

Curcuma

Finally, among the spices, the curcuma plays a particular role in supporting liver well-being. By facilitating the digestive processes and acting as a choleretic, in fact, it stimulates the production of bile and through curcumin it offers a significant contribution to activating liver purification.

Another beneficial function of turmeric concerns the contrast to LDL cholesterolfacilitating the disposal of harmful fats.