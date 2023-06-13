Sony A9 III will be the mirrorless camera with the fastest autofocus, readout speed and continuous shooting speed? | DIGIPHOTO

According to foreign sources, the Sony A9 III will be the mirrorless camera with the fastest autofocus, readout speed, and continuous shooting speed?

It is currently rumored on the Internet that Sony will release the third-generation camera of the A9 series: A9 III in the second half of the year, and it will be the Sony A9 III, which will be a mirrorless camera with the fastest autofocus, readout speed, and continuous shooting speed. Judging from the current rumored information on the Internet, Sony will launch the A6700 in mid-July, and then launch the A9 III and A1 II in succession. First of all, we have reported the rumors of A6700 before, and Sony’s latest release of the A-series APS-C format: A6600, is already in 2019, and it is really time to launch the successor model A6700.

As for the A9 III, it will definitely meet the world earlier than the A1. The editorial department speculates that Sony should release the A9 III before the end of the year, and then release the A1 II in the spring of next year. This schedule is not only reasonable, but also consistent with the original A9 The time schedule for the launch of II and A1 is about the same. As for the specifications of the A9 III, there is no more information from foreign sources at present. We only know that it will be a mirrorless camera with the fastest autofocus, readout speed, and continuous shooting speed. However, the editorial department believes that this record Soon to be broken by the A1 II. Is it true? Let us wait and see!

via:SonyAlpha Rumors