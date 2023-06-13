The Party and Government Delegation of Liaoning Province Visits Jiangsu to Jointly Take on the Heavy Responsibility of the Times, Promote Collaborative Development and Create an “Upgraded Version” of Jiangsu-Liaoning counterpart Cooperation – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 12, Hao Peng, secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of Liaoning Province, led a party and government delegation from Liaoning to visit Jiangsu to further deepen the cooperation between Jiangsu and Liaoning. Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Xu Kunlin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Jiangsu Province, accompanied the inspection and attended the symposium between the two provinces. Zhou Bo, chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Zhang Yizhen, chairman of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, attended the event.

At the symposium, on behalf of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, Nobunagashi welcomed the arrival of the Liaoning Provincial Party and Government Delegation, and expressed his gratitude to Liaoning for its long-term strong support for Jiangsu’s development. He said that Liaoning is the “eldest son of the Republic”. In recent years, it has thoroughly implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the revitalization of Northeast China, seized new opportunities, identified the right point of effort, and resolutely fought the “Liaoshen Campaign” for the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning in the new era. , with the new atmosphere, new responsibilities and new achievements of “carrying the burden of the country and rejuvenating youth” as a new breakthrough to achieve comprehensive revitalization. The bright prospect of Liaoning’s development is exciting and full of expectations. Jiangsu, like Liaoning, bears the earnest entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, is deeply cared by the Party Central Committee, and shoulders the important mission of “continuing to be at the forefront in high-quality development”. At present, Jiangsu is deeply studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, carrying out in-depth education on the theme, taking the responsibility of being brave and at the forefront, and comprehensively promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu. The two provinces of Jiangsu and Liaoning have a profound friendship. Since the establishment of the counterpart cooperation relationship, the two sides have gone hand in hand and achieved solid results in various tasks. Forging ahead on a new journey, we will conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, deepen the connection with Liaoning’s major strategies, jointly build a “big power” while shouldering the heavy responsibilities of the times, promote internal and external opening up in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and jointly promote In the process of collaborative development, strong kinetic energy will be gathered together to create an “upgraded version” of Jiangsu-Liaoning counterpart cooperation with high quality, and contribute to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

On behalf of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Hao Peng expressed his gratitude to Jiangsu for its long-term support and assistance to the revitalization and development of Liaoning. He said that in recent years, Jiangsu has thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions for Jiangsu’s work, firmly grasped the important requirements of the “Four Musts”, and continued to write the big article “Strength, Richness, Beauty and Highness” to achieve high-quality development Continue to be at the forefront in the field and make new contributions to the overall situation of the country. Jiangsu’s great achievements in economic and social development are admirable from the bottom of my heart. The successful experience of cohesive high-quality development and the work style of cadres and the masses are worth learning. Liaoning and Jiangsu carry out all-round and multi-level cooperation and docking, which is a concrete action to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. The development of counterpart cooperation has formed a deep friendship between the two parties and injected strong impetus into the revitalization and development of Liaoning. Liaoning and Jiangsu jointly undertake the mission of promoting high-quality development and serving major national strategies. It is hoped that the two sides will further improve the counterpart cooperation mechanism, accurately connect industrial cooperation, and jointly promote the interconnection of industrial and supply chains; jointly tackle difficulties in technological innovation, Jointly make new contributions to the country’s high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology; deepen cooperation in platform construction and jointly build high-level demonstration parks; strengthen exchanges and interactions in cadres and talents, jointly build a high-level talent team, and join hands in promoting the new journey of Chinese-style modernization Write a new chapter of counterpart cooperation, and jointly make greater contributions to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Xu Kunlin and Li Lecheng respectively introduced the economic and social development and counterpart cooperation of the two provinces, and signed a counterpart cooperation framework agreement on behalf of the two sides.

During their stay in Jiangsu, the party and government delegation from Liaoning Province inspected enterprises such as Phoenix, NARI Jibao Electric, Yijiahe Technology and Zijinshan Laboratory for Network Communication and Security.

Leaders of Jiangsu Province Han Liming, Chu Yonghong, Ma Xin, Wei Guoqiang, and Chen Zhichang, leaders of Liaoning Province Wang Xinwei, Wang Jian, Xiong Maoping, Zhang Chengzhong, and Chen Xiangqun participated in relevant activities respectively.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center Reporter/Photography by Zhou Minggaoyan and Liu Kun/Editor by Wu Sheng Zhujiang/Zhao Lijing)