The Pentagon is considering sending Stryker armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the Politico newspaper reported, citing Pentagon sources.

According to this information, Washington believes that these armored vehicles could help kyiv repel the Russian offensive expected in the spring. A new round of military aid to kyiv is expected to be announced at the end of next week.

According to a statement issued after the telephone conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden, the United States intends to deliver Bradley combat vehicles to Ukraine. Germany plans to send him Marder combat vehicles. Furthermore, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, as well as their solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

US media reported earlier that the United States plans to deliver 50 Bradley combat vehicles to Ukraine.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 at dawn to protect the inhabitants of Donbass. In response, the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, as well as several other states declared that they were imposing sanctions against Russian natural and legal persons. Moreover, they support Kyiv with billions in military aid.

