The central economic work emphasizes “accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system”, and manufacturing and digital economy have become the key layouts of many provinces and cities this year.

The provincial “two sessions” have been intensively opened, and the “transcripts” for 2022 and “plans” for 2023 have been released one after another.

According to statistics from The Paper, within three days (January 11-13), 23 provinces including Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Shandong announced their GDP target growth rates for 2023 in their government work reports, ranging from 4% to 9.5% %, among which, the highest is in Hainan Province (about 9.5%), the lowest is about 4%, and the value in other provinces is mostly concentrated at 5% to 6.5%. 19 provinces have announced the actual growth rate of GDP in 2022. Among them, Jiangxi Province and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have the highest growth rates, which are about 5% and 5% respectively. However, the actual growth rate of 19 provinces has not reached 2022. Goals set at the beginning of the year.

Under the background that the Central Economic Work Conference puts efforts to expand domestic demand at the top of this year’s economic work, all localities basically put the expansion of domestic demand, especially the promotion of consumption, into this year’s key work arrangements. Jiangxi, Chongqing, Shandong, Anhui and other places will focus on expanding domestic demand. In the first place; around the manufacturing industry, some provinces have also deployed key tasks. For example, Guangdong emphasizes “manufacturing is in charge”, Shandong expresses that it will promote the action of strengthening the province with advanced manufacturing, and Sichuan will launch the “three-year development of national advanced manufacturing clusters” “Action Plan”; many places have also added weight to the digital economy, and clarified development goals in this field; in addition, encouraging and supporting the private economy and the development of private enterprises has also become a key work deployment consideration for many provinces this year.

Achievements: Jiangxi and Ningxia’s GDP growth rates were temporarily at the top last year, and Guangdong’s economic aggregate ranked first in the country for 34 consecutive years

According to statistics from The Paper, 19 provinces have announced their estimated GDP growth rates for 2022, including Jiangxi Province (5%), Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region (about 5%), Hubei Province (about 4.7%), Shaanxi Province (4.5%) ), Shanxi Province (4.5%), Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (over 4%), Shandong Province (about 4%), Yunnan Province (about 4%), Hebei Province (about 3.8%), Anhui Province (about 3.5%), Zhejiang Province Province (about 3%), Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (about 3%), Tibet Autonomous Region (about 3%), Liaoning Province (about 2.3%), Chongqing City (about 2%), Guizhou Province (about 2%), Guangdong Province (about 2%), Hainan Province (positive growth), etc.

Judging from the published values, the GDP growth rate of Jiangxi and Ningxia is temporarily at the top. According to the government work report, Jiangxi has made outstanding achievements in recent years. Its GDP has exceeded 3 trillion yuan, and its industrial added value has exceeded 1 trillion yuan, ranking 13th in the country. The ranks of industrial provinces. In addition, the added value of the digital economy exceeded one trillion yuan, accounting for 35% of GDP.

There are also many driving forces behind the rapid growth of Ningxia’s GDP. The press conference (first session) of the Propaganda Department of the Ningxia Party Committee held at the end of last year revealed that in the first three quarters of 2022, the added value of Ningxia’s agriculture will increase by 5.3%, ranking first in the country. From January to November, the added value of industries above designated size in Ningxia increased by 8.0%, ranking fifth in the country; investment in fixed assets increased by 10.3%, ranking third in the country; total import and export volume increased by 39.5%, ranking fourth in the country.

However, compared with the expected growth rate set at the beginning of 2022, the actual GDP growth rate of the 19 provinces has not met the target.

Last year, my country’s macro economy faced a situation of “triple pressure” superimposed on unexpected shocks. The outside world generally believed that growth was lower than expected. The China Macroeconomic Forum (CMF) predicted that my country’s GDP growth in 2022 will reach 3.3%, which is lower than the target set at the beginning of the year. 5.5% growth target.

In terms of total GDP, Guangdong, the largest economic province, still takes the lead. According to the government work report, it is expected to reach 12.8 trillion yuan in 2022, ranking first in the country in terms of economic aggregate for 34 consecutive years. Guangdong’s strength is inseparable from the “manufacturing industry”. According to Nanfang Daily, in 2021, Guangdong’s 20 strategic industrial clusters will achieve an added value of 4,906.997 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%, and the added value will account for about 40% of GDP.

The total GDP of Shandong, Zhejiang, and Sichuan, the major economic provinces, is also considerable in 2022. Among them, Shandong is expected to be 8.7 trillion yuan; Zhejiang is expected to reach 7.35 trillion yuan in 2021; Sichuan is expected to exceed 5.6 trillion yuan.

The GDP of Hubei and Fujian is expected to exceed 5 trillion yuan last year. Among them, Fujian is the first time to break through the “5 trillion threshold”. Under the background of Hubei’s GDP reaching 5001.294 billion yuan in 2021, it will achieve a growth rate of 4.7% in 2022.

Shanghai has exceeded 4 trillion yuan for two consecutive years. In addition, the total GDP of Anhui and Hebei will reach 4.5 trillion yuan and 4.2 trillion yuan respectively in 2022.

Target: Hainan’s target growth rate is currently the highest

Fighting the economy, boosting confidence, and recovery are the key words in 2023.

The “Economic Blue Book: Analysis and Forecast of China‘s Economic Situation in 2023″ jointly released by the Institute of Quantitative Economics and Technical Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Social Sciences Literature Publishing House on December 13, 2022 predicts that China‘s economy will grow by about 5.1% in 2023. further recovery.

Yao Yang, dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, also said recently that 5% is a bottom line for GDP growth in 2023.

Judging from the 23 provinces that have announced their GDP growth targets for 2023, the value is between 4% and 9.5%. Among them, Hainan Province (about 9.5%) is the highest, and the value of other provinces is mostly concentrated between 5% and 6.5%. Outside of Hainan, the target GDP growth rates for the Tibet Autonomous Region and Jiangxi Province are also above 6.5% this year, around 8% and 7% respectively.

Compared with last year’s actual growth rate and target growth rate, the 19 provinces that have announced the actual growth rate of GDP last year have their target growth rates higher than last year’s actual growth rate. However, compared with last year’s target growth rate, the changes in 23 provinces are not the same. 16 provinces have lowered their target growth rate, of which 11 provinces have lowered their target growth rate by 0.5 percentage points, namely Shanxi, Fujian, Ningxia, Shaanxi, and Hubei. , Shandong, Hebei, Anhui, Guangdong, Liaoning, and Sichuan, 5 provinces and cities lowered by 1 percentage point, namely Yunnan, Zhejiang, Guangxi, Guizhou, and Tianjin. The goals of 4 provinces and cities were basically the same as those of the previous year. , Inner Mongolia, Tibet, and Shanghai, three provinces and cities have raised their target growth rates, namely Chongqing, Heilongjiang, and Hainan.

Layout: Expand domestic demand and promote consumption, increase support for manufacturing, digital economy, etc.

When the Central Economic Work Conference deployed this year’s economic work, it put “focusing on expanding domestic demand” as the first item, and proposed “to give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption” and “to effectively drive the whole country through government investment and policy incentives.” social investment”.

Among the key tasks for 2023 announced in the government work reports of various provinces, the expansion of domestic demand, especially the promotion of consumption, has become the focus. Shanghai proposes to strengthen the fundamental role of consumption in economic development. Prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption, and deepen the construction of an international consumption center city. Hebei emphasized that efforts should be made to boost residents’ consumption. Formulate implementation opinions on restoring and expanding consumption. Increase support for catering, accommodation, retail and other industries. Sichuan has made it clear that improving the role of domestic demand in stimulating economic growth includes vigorously promoting the recovery of consumption, accelerating the construction of world-renowned and world-renowned important tourist destinations, continuing to increase investment in projects, accelerating the construction of modern infrastructure, and releasing new types of urbanization investment potential. Shandong will vigorously promote the recovery and expansion of consumption in the first place, and will implement the “Shandong Consumption Boost Year” action this year.

Recently, Xu Qiyuan, deputy director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, shared his views in an exclusive interview with The Paper. He believes that the economic recovery in 2023 will show a pattern of “strong domestic demand and relatively weak external demand”: one On the one hand, external demand is not optimistic, and the pressure to stabilize foreign trade may rise sharply. On the other hand, the performance of domestic demand in 2023 is worth looking forward to.

Regarding whether the expansion of domestic demand should focus on expanding investment or expanding consumption, Xu Qiyuan said that in 2023, more attention should be paid to the role of consumption in stimulating the economy. “In the early stage of economic restart and recovery, it is also a critical period to restore consumer confidence. We must give sufficient setting and strength, and ignite the ‘first fire’ of market confidence as soon as possible to promote the formation of a virtuous circle.”

The central economic work emphasizes “accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system”, and manufacturing and digital economy have become the key layouts of many provinces and cities this year.

Guangdong, a large manufacturing province, emphasizes the real economy as the foundation, insists on manufacturing as the home, and accelerates the construction of a strong manufacturing and quality province. Industries such as medicine and health, and new energy have become new trillion-dollar industrial clusters, and we will accelerate the creation of several 500 billion-yuan emerging industrial clusters. Hubei proposes to firmly grasp the main direction of kinetic energy conversion, implement in-depth strategic emerging industry multiplication actions, manufacturing province strategy, service industry quality and efficiency improvement action, and digital economy leap project to comprehensively improve the modernization level of the industrial system. In addition, Shandong stated that it will promote the advanced manufacturing industry to strengthen the province, and Sichuan will launch the “three-year action plan” for the development of national advanced manufacturing clusters.

There are also many provinces and cities focusing on the digital economy. Shanghai proposed that in 2023, efforts will be made to promote the city’s digital transformation and accelerate the construction of an international digital capital with world influence. Zhejiang pointed out that this year it will vigorously promote digital industrialization and industrial digitization, cultivate 40 digital enterprises exceeding 10 billion yuan, add 150 smart factories and digital workshops, and strive to increase the added value of the core industries of the digital economy by 10%. Fujian has set a goal of achieving an added value of more than 2.9 trillion yuan in the digital economy by 2023.

In addition, how to boost the confidence of the private economy and private enterprises has also become the focus of many provinces and cities this year. Guangdong clearly stated that it will introduce opinions to promote the development of the private economy. Zhejiang emphasizes supporting the high-quality development of the platform economy, formulating precise support policies, establishing a professional service mechanism, encouraging platform companies to strengthen cutting-edge technology research and application promotion, and supporting platform companies to show their talents in leading development, creating jobs, and international competition.

Author: Teng Han, source: The Paper, original title: “23 provinces set GDP growth target for this year: up to about 9.5%, focus on promoting consumption”.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.