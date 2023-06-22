The best since Thursday in Assen

The present is on track, the future is on the market. And also in the racing departments of the brands engaged in the development of the splinters engaged in the top class, among which Honda seems called for a concrete reaction. Are the rumors according to which Marc Marquez could say goodbye to HRC at the end of the season, driven by the lack of competitiveness of the RC213V, are they founded? And what philosophy will Iker Lecuona adopt at Assen, who will replace the injured Joan Mir in the Repsol Honda Team garage, finding himself with a complicated bike?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

