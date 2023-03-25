An apple a day keeps the doctor away and, thanks to this genius hack, also eliminates a problem we’ve all experienced at home.

It is well known that apples are one of the healthiest fruits there are. Low in calories and sugar, of many different varieties for all tastes and food needs and versatile in many sweet and savory dishes, the apple is really the queen of fruit. It can become a delicious dessert, a filling for cakes and pies, jam, a garnish for a morning yoghurt or, eaten as it is, even a simple and healthy snack to quench hunger. But it also has many other properties that have nothing to do with nutrition.

And brilliant trickIn fact, something that has to do with this magical fruit is perfect for eliminating a problem that many housewives have always struggled with. It has nothing to do with food and, this time, the apple to put in the oven won’t serve to taste excellent apples cooked with cinnamon, but it will change your life anyway. Here’s all you need to do.

Put an apple in the oven and solve this problem once and for all

This little precaution will solve a recurring problem especially in the kitchen: i bad smells. It is normal for all kinds of smells to form where cooking is done, especially if it is a small room with little possibility of being ventilated. Opening the window regularly to change the air and prevent odors from soaking in, of course, is the first thing but there are other little secrets to perfume the room without using chemicals and perfumers that we would end up breathing.

The more stale and difficult smells those that form in the oven are definitely to be eliminated. Continuously cooking dishes and dishes inside a closed space that reaches high temperatures is inevitable that causes the formation of unpleasant odors. How to eliminate them permanently and infuse a good scent?

A natural remedy that few are still aware of but that can really change your life. All you have to do is cut an apple of any type into thin slices, as if you were to put them on a cake, and arrange them on the pan covered with baking paper. Cook for about 15 minutes and your oven will smell good for a long time, without having to use perfumers or chemical products.

