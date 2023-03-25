Home News Adler Mannheim vs. Kölner Haie
Adler Mannheim vs. Kölner Haie

Mannheim. After game five of the Best of Seven playoff quarterfinal series between the Eagles Mannheim and the Kölner Haien after yesterday’s game it is 3:2 for the Adler, who sold out in front of 13,600 spectators in the SAP Arena turned a 0:3 deficit against the Domstädter into a 4:3 (0:0, 1:3, 3:0) victory!

An intense first third on Friday evening was characterized by many penalties on both sides, with players from both teams usually taking a seat on the penalty bench at the same time. Goals, on the other hand, remained non-existent in the first 20 minutes of the game.

In the second third, the Eagles took 1:06 minutes of a penalty against Lean Bergmann, which they survived unscathed. However, this did not apply to the further course of the second half, when Nick Baptiste (25′), Jan Luca Sennhenn (29′) and Brady Austin (33′) gave the Kölner Haie a 3-0 lead. However, David Wolf kept hope alive in this game when he reduced the lead to 1:3 from the Adler’s point of view in the 38th minute.

The third third then offered pure eagle madness! Matthias Plachta first scored to make it 2:3 (53rd) and in the final minute David Wolf made it 3:3 again (60th) with 31.6 seconds to go. But that was not the end of the Adler final sprint, because 18.7 seconds before the final siren Nico Krämmer shook the hall with the winning goal to make it 4:3 (60th).

On Sunday (2 p.m.) the quarter-final series between the Eagles and the Sharks continues with game six in Cologne.

