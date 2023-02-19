Vladimir Putin has the Parkinson? The questions about the Russian president’s health are back after the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in his residence near Moscow. The video of the bilateral meeting published by the Kremlin has highlighted the difficulties of the tsar, who sitting next to the ally is unable to keep his legs still while he speaks.

Parkinson’s symptom

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, tweeted a frame from the video: “Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is that a Morse code message?” he said wryly. It’s not the first time Putin has been filmed moving his feet unnaturally. This had already been reported as a “symptom of Parkinson’s” by some experts in the past.

This is called “restless legs syndrome”. Last November, The Sun released the information of a spy inside the Kremlin, who allegedly revealed that Putin has “early stage Parkinson’s disease” and “pancreatic cancer”.

Rumors about a possible illness of the Russian tsar have been chasing each other since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, dated February 24, 2022. The news comes from more or less authoritative sources and experts from all over the world, who have analyzed videos and images, agree that the tsar might actually be suffering from a degenerative disease.