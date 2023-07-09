Quick ice cream recipes for the ice cream machine: real summer pleasure

Looking for quick ice cream recipes for the ice cream maker? Wondering which flavor to try first? We have a few recipes that you can make in no time.

Homemade ice cream is a real treat for the whole family. But it’s even nicer when you can try endless flavor combinations at home with your ice cream maker. We present you 4 quick ice cream recipes that are the perfect refreshment in the hot summer days or when you fancy a little sweet treat in the evening.

4 quick ice cream recipes for the ice cream maker

Homemade ice cream is a special summer treat that’s guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face. Simply mix the ingredients together, freeze, then grab a spoon to enjoy this delightful treat.

Make pineapple coconut ice cream yourself

This combination of flavors is simply divine! Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream is an easy frozen dessert. Packed with fresh tropical flavors, this creative and delicious Piña Colada alternative is the perfect homemade summer dessert for adults and kids.

Mint ice cream with chocolate chips

Cold, creamy ice cream is a must to get through those muggy summer days. And you shouldn’t necessarily go to an ice cream parlor for that. Get out the ice cream maker and make a batch of this delicious mint ice cream with chocolate chips. The combination of the cooling taste of mint and the bitter hint of chocolate transforms this flavor into an irresistible treat for those hot summer days.

Blueberry ice cream from the ice cream machine

Homemade blueberry ice cream with fresh fruit is a much tastier and healthier alternative to the store-bought ice cream. The fresher the blueberries, the better, as they give the ice cream an intense color and unique flavor. If you love fruit-flavored ice cream, you should definitely try this recipe. This creamy blueberry ice cream is incredibly delicious.

Plain chocolate ice cream

When it comes to ice cream, the chocolate flavor cannot be missing. This classic ice cream flavor is one of the most popular desserts in the world. You can buy them in any store and if you haven’t even tried to make them yourself, you actually do. But we have for you a quick recipe for easy chocolate ice cream that you can make in the ice cream maker to enjoy the sweet treat with your loved ones all summer long.

