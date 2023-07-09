Home » Cartabianca, Gaia Tortora instead of Bianca Berlinguer?
Business

Cartabianca, Gaia Tortora instead of Bianca Berlinguer?

by admin
Cartabianca, Gaia Tortora instead of Bianca Berlinguer?

The Rai top management would be happy to bring Tortora back home in the sense of Gaia, the daughter of the great Enzo

Gaia Tortora instead of Bianca Berlinguer? The operation is top secret precisely because it is sensational. The Rai top management would be happy to bring Tortora back home in the sense of Gaia, the daughter of the great Enzo who would take, according to what is known Businessthe place of Bianca Berlinguer a Cartabianca. Oh yes, the journalist of the 7 could be the secret “card” for the aftermath of Berlinguer given that the hypothesis of Massimo Gilettiappreciated by all, is still being examined by the contract offices.

Massimo would be in force at 7 for another month while Gaia Tortora could arrive immediately. On the table slips the hypothesis of Monica Giandotti which now seems destined for the festive afternoon of Rai 2 while Giuseppe Conte insists on Luisella Costamagna and the Democratic Party thinks of Peter Gomez. Who will win?

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The sunset of the Air Italy dream

You may also like

Premier Li Qiang Signs Order for New Regulations...

Rai schedules. Behind the scenes of the presentation...

Unicredit changes structure: Ali Khan as head of...

Powerball: $615 Million Jackpot Up for Grabs in...

Roccella challenged on the La Russa case: “I...

Nestlè, 110 years of success in Italy: new...

Sunshine Carbon Leads the Way to Carbon Neutrality...

Business goes online – Affaritaliani.it

Independence from Russian gas is far from being...

The True Cost of Owning a Bugatti Chiron:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy