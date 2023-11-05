Quirónprevención and Colmedicos Form Alliance to Enhance Occupational Health Services in Colombia

Quirónprevenvión and Colmedicos Forge Alliance to Enhance Occupational Health Solutions

In celebration of the 29th Occupational Health Week, Quirónprevención and Colmedicos have proudly announced a commercial alliance aimed at expanding the range of solutions and services available to their clients. Both companies have long been leaders in the field of occupational health, and this partnership will further strengthen their offerings.

Quirónprevención, known for its expertise in ergonomics and psychosociology, hygiene, and safety, will now be able to provide health monitoring services through the Colmedics network of IPS’s. On the other hand, Colmedics, a renowned provider of occupational medical evaluations and health services, will enhance its Prevention portfolio with the support of Quirónprevención’s specialists.

With their combined experience, resources, and talent, the Quirónprevención-Colmedicos alliance is set to become one of the most versatile and significant offerings in the country in terms of workplace safety and health. By providing both technical and medical care through a single provider, the alliance aims to complete the circle of prevention.

Jenny Alexandra Lizcano, Director of Quirónprevención Colombia, expressed her excitement about the union, stating, “This partnership allows us to offer a comprehensive 360 prevention service to our clients, strengthening our position in the market with a holistic approach to health and safety within companies.”

Camila Mosquera, Commercial Vice President of Colmedics, highlighted the significance of the alliance, stating, “This partnership allows each company to specialize in its respective services, covering all the necessary fronts that the market demands. Together, we can truly achieve a preventive approach to the labor market in Colombia, benefiting both companies and their workers.”

The Quirónprevención-Colmedicos alliance represents a major step forward in the field of occupational health, providing a complete range of services to ensure the well-being and safety of workers across the country. Clients can now benefit from the expertise and resources of two industry leaders, making workplaces healthier and more productive than ever before.

With their shared commitment to prevention, well-being, and life, Quirónprevención and Colmedicos are ready to revolutionize the occupational health landscape in Colombia.

