Another victim of the violence experienced in Algeciras, Huila

An event of blood once again dismays the Huila Agricultural Pantry, this morning in the La Rajadora sector, in the town center of La Arcadia, a man who has not yet been identified by the authorities was shot dead.

Judicial Editorial

The authorities of Huila are investigating a new violent incident that occurred today in the morning, in the La Rajadora sector of the town center of La Arcadia.

According to official sources, the victim, who until now has not been identified, was attacked by a couple of individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle and, taking advantage of the solitude, they murdered them.

You may be interested in: Unidentified motorcyclist died after accident this Sunday in Neiva

Lack of presence of the authorities

After the bloody event that occurred, as stated by some residents, this demonstrates the lack of presence of the authorities, since apparently they have not been able to provide the necessary security to guarantee the tranquility of the inhabitants of Algeciras.

“This tragedy has plunged the community into fear, since it is not the first time that acts of violence have occurred in the area,” said a community leader, who did not reveal his identity, for fear of reprisals from the armed groups that were present. found in the area.

Finally, it was learned that at this time of the day members of the Prosecutor’s Office, in the company of a squadron of the National Army, are carrying out the pertinent work of removing the body of the deceased, in addition it was established that they are already in investigations to clarify not only the identity of the deceased, but also that of the perpetrators of the violent act.

You can read: Jail for those allegedly responsible for the death of a man who was asking for sweets with his daughter

Share this: Facebook

X

