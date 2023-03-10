Jan H., 28, test engineer for electric bikes

“It started as a teenager. I started skating and smoking like all my friends. We sat in a circle and turned around one by one. At the age of 25, three years ago, I decided to stop again.

Because I often worked night shifts in my old job, I found a hobby for the day and started to ride a racing bike. I’ve always done sports, played table tennis and surfed the Eisbach wave. But cycling was different. I didn’t just ride for fun, but increasingly for performance. Ambition grabbed me. At one point I even quit my job to work in the bike industry. But did it make sense to be a smoking cyclist?