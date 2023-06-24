Home » Qure Srl / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3544/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 174/2023 Qure Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Piedmont Region, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano against Sanifor Srl

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 115.5 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 476.3 Kb)

Instance (PDF 87.4 Kb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.52 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Lombardy (PDF 0.54 Mb)

