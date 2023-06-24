Olympic flame stops in 65 cities

The Olympic Flame for the Paris 2024 Games will make stops in 65 French cities after arriving by ship in Marseille on May 8th. Until the opening of the summer games on July 26, the flame can be seen in all parts of the country including the French overseas territories, as the organizers announced on Friday in Paris.

Stops include Montpellier, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Rennes, Brest, Mont-Saint-Michel, Metz, Lille and Versailles. A total of 10,000 torch bearers will carry the Olympic flame through France.

“Important and highly anticipated moment”

“The torch relay is an important and much-anticipated moment: it heralds the beginning of the celebrations and gives a wonderful foretaste of each new Olympiad,” said the Games’ chief organizer, Tony Estanguet.

“Because the torch relay is above all a story about the games and the people. In 2024, those who have the honor of carrying the flame are sports enthusiasts, talented inventors and committed citizens of our regions.”

