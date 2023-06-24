Home » Olympic flame stops in 65 cities
Sports

Olympic flame stops in 65 cities

by admin
Olympic flame stops in 65 cities

The Olympic Flame for the Paris 2024 Games will make stops in 65 French cities after arriving by ship in Marseille on May 8th. Until the opening of the summer games on July 26, the flame can be seen in all parts of the country including the French overseas territories, as the organizers announced on Friday in Paris.

Stops include Montpellier, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Rennes, Brest, Mont-Saint-Michel, Metz, Lille and Versailles. A total of 10,000 torch bearers will carry the Olympic flame through France.

“Important and highly anticipated moment”

“The torch relay is an important and much-anticipated moment: it heralds the beginning of the celebrations and gives a wonderful foretaste of each new Olympiad,” said the Games’ chief organizer, Tony Estanguet.

“Because the torch relay is above all a story about the games and the people. In 2024, those who have the honor of carrying the flame are sports enthusiasts, talented inventors and committed citizens of our regions.”

See also  Ligue 1 second round: Messi's debut at home in Paris with Mbappé leading his team to win a streak to stay in doubt | Paris Saint-Germain | Greater Paris | Neymar

You may also like

Eleven trophies in the Armani era, five league...

Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets...

The World of Betting Predictions: How to Face...

TENNIS ONLINE: Vondrousová and Kvitová will fight in...

“He can’t turn on his PC, tablet and...

From Weah to Thuram, the children of football

Faith, concern, criticism. And so the NHL chose...

2-1 at Inter, Roma win the U17 championship...

It wouldn’t happen if you hit a boy!...

Queen’s 2023 results: GB’s Alfie Hewett & Gordon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy