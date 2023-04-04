Millions of Muslims around the world are preparing for the Ramadana month of prayer, reflection and fasting.

Il period sacred, which begins later this weekcalls on Muslims to refrain from eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset, to remember those who are less fortunate, and to practice gratitude.

However, fasting isn’t easy for believers with chronic illnesses, and doctors are urging those on medications to see a doctor first.

In the UK, doctors and clinical pharmacists have consulted with patients and prescribed modifications to their drug regimens to allow them to fast without putting their health at risk.

They say patients with chronic illnesses should ideally try small periods of fasting and trying different medications long before the start of Ramadan.

Muslim doctors from the British Islamic Medical Association have also compiled a “Ramadan compendium” to inform patients and other doctors about come manage medications using evidence-based clinical trials.

“Be a patient have a complex medical condition such as kidney disease and are on dialysis, it is not appropriate for you to fast,” said Bilal Shah, clinical pharmacist at Ambar Medical Centre, Walsall in the West Midlands.

The practice has a great one population Muslim among her patients, many of whom have type 2 diabetes.

“Our job as clinical pharmacists is to streamline their medications and regimen e view what can we do to try and switch their medications to see if we can give them a long-acting drug rather than one they’ll take three or four times a day,” Shah said.

The British Islamic Medical Association has also partnered with Walsall’s Aisha Mosque to help prepare the congregation weeks in advance during special question and answer sessions.

‘No pressure’ for people with chronic illnesses

Saeed says there is no pressure for people with serious health problems to fast, instead, they are encouraged to do charity.

Mehrunnisa Husain has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for over 20 years and also suffers from asthma.

But she’s determined to fast, so she’s practiced changing the timing of her meds and says she knows her religion exempts her if the pain of her condition becomes too much to bear.

“Many days, you have to go on painkillers,” she said.

Saad Uddin, who has had diabetes for more than two decades, is also adjusting the times he takes his medication, after dark and before dawn.

Uddin’s wife also has diabetes and together they learned to manage the disease during Ramadan.

“We are drinking a lot of liquids such aswater and many salads, green salads. This helps us survive throughout the day and we control our blood sugar throughout the day,” she said.

For more on this story, see the video in the media player above.