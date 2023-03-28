news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONFALCONE, MARCH 28 – Ramadan fasting is harmful for children and institutions cannot be complicit when this practice is imposed by parents at the school canteen. It is, in summary, the content of a letter that the mayor of Monfalcone (Gorizia), the Northern League Anna Maria Cisint, sent to the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara, inviting them to prevent the little ones from observing the practice.



“In our schools, children of Islamic families are excluded from eating meals in classes for extended periods of time” and it is “extremely serious” that so far there has been no talk of “protection of minors” considering “the pedagogical, educational and health aspects and the of the consequences and effects of a fast, which normally precludes even the intake of simple water and which lasts for such a long period”.



Cisint – who has been taking issue with an active religious practice for 1,399 years – speaks of “reliable research” which highlights how “forms of prolonged fasting, even intermittent, can have a negative effect, especially on the weakest, in modifying the levels of the growth, weaken attention and fuel apathy”. (HANDLE).

