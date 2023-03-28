Home Business Financial education about the stock market and the economy : Silicon Valley Bank: background to the collapse and why the USA saved the customers!
Business

Financial education about the stock market and the economy : Silicon Valley Bank: background to the collapse and why the USA saved the customers!

by admin

The Silicon Valley Bank was one of the 20 largest US banks. The bank was particularly important for the US startup ecosystem, which was financed by venture capital.

What is the reason for the collapse of the bank?

Is the collapse due to bad management decisions or are there other factors?

Why did the US choose to bail out customer deposits?

What risks of contagion are there for other banks?

Note: the episode was recorded on 03/13/2023.

Learn to invest your money successfully on your own:

One-day seminar on March 18, 2023

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

See also  Roewe's new model "Totoro" equipped with 1.5L hybrid power system will be unveiled on October 27th-IT & Transportation

You may also like

Blitz in French banks, because they risk a...

Orphan drug sales double

Superbonus in a condominium, how to deal with...

dpa-AFX overview: ECONOMY from March 28th, 2023 –...

Resolution 22 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the...

Bitcoin reacts: After transactions via Zug company: Crypto...

Amazon changes the rules. Risk free shipping?

30 years of »socialist market economy«: market economy...

Tunisia: the value of textile exports is growing

Modern solutions to modern problems

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy