The Silicon Valley Bank was one of the 20 largest US banks. The bank was particularly important for the US startup ecosystem, which was financed by venture capital.

What is the reason for the collapse of the bank?

Is the collapse due to bad management decisions or are there other factors?

Why did the US choose to bail out customer deposits?

What risks of contagion are there for other banks?

Note: the episode was recorded on 03/13/2023.

