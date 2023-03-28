Logo de OpenAI Mali

It all started on Tuesday around 10 a.m. when a group of young people mobilized at the Bamako Municipal Court. Formed as a collective, they demand justice.

The facts took place in Bamako, the capital of Mali. A group of young people mobilized in front of the Court of the municipality of Bamako to demand justice. As a reminder, this is where the famous prosecutor Mr. Touré works, known for his intransigence in deciding questions related to cybernetic misdemeanors and crimes.

We do not yet know what the purpose of their request is, but it is clear that these young people have a reason for dissatisfaction which pushes them to come together to make their voices heard. They even called on a social media influencer to help relay their message. The fact that they formed a collective shows that their action is organized and that their request is probably legitimate. It is important to note that this mobilization took place in broad daylight, which shows that these young people are determined to advance their cause in a visible and public way. However, the rest of the story remains to be discovered.

What is “OpenAI Mali”?

​On OpenAI Mali, the process seems simple: you register on the platform via an application and make a deposit on a third-party number. Once you receive a code, you can generate earnings. To withdraw your money, you must wait for a pre-authorization of 48 hours after requesting the withdrawal.

Everything seems very credible, with all the documents necessary to practice legally. The company even associated its image with that of Office of Radio and Television of Mali (ORTM) by way of publicity. But in reality it is a fraudulent financial arrangement based on the Ponzi scheme. Managers encourage customers who are already invested to recruit others to join the business and invest money.

A 500% promotion

The scheme worked well for several months, but last week the company ran a 500% returns promotion, which attracted even more customers. However, the day after the promo, the withdrawal problem started. Customers could make deposits, but could not withdraw the profits generated.

Some customers have tried to get reimbursed by ” OpenAI Mali “, but in vain. The alleged crooks have completely cut off ties with customers and have remained unreachable. The victims have therefore created a collective to try to recover their money and bring the alleged crooks to justice.

The lesson here is to always be careful when investing online. It is important to research companies thoroughly before entrusting them with your money. It is also important not to be fooled by promises of quick and easy wins. Vigilance is required to avoid online financial scams.