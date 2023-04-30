Rape at the Milan station, Minister Piantedosi on May 10 in the city

Ansa After the latest cases of rape and assaults in Milan, the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Plantedannounced that he will be in the Lombard capital on May 10 to take stock of the situation and to guarantee a greater securityespecially in the Central Station and in nearby areas. “We will discuss the results of the inter-force checks which have been underway since last January and which will continue in the coming months as well”, he explained, reiterating his commitment “to contrast and prevent crimes and to guarantee the livability of particularly exposed areas of the city”.

“I spoke with the Prefecture and the Police Headquarters, the minister will return to Milan, objectively it is a long job that requires a lot of commitment”, explained the mayor Beppe Sala, asking that the presence of men and cameras be increased further”. “I have never unloaded the responsibilities on others – he added – It is clear that the ministry is fundamental, the police forces are fundamental in enforcing safety, but I feel it as my duty”.

Three hours at the mercy of the tormentor Sunday it will be known whether the 27-year-old, of Moroccan origin, arrested for sexual violence against a 36-year-old compatriot, should remain in prison. The woman was scheduled to board a train for Paris Thursday night after arriving in the city from Norway. The victim of the violence had found the station closed at 2.30 am and the man had approached her, pretending to be kind and telling her that he too had to go to France. It was a trap that the victim reconstructed with difficulty with the Polfer agents who are carrying out the investigation, also due to the consequences of the beatings she suffered.

The first violence took place half an hour after his arrival at the station, in the gardens in front of the Centrale; then she was dragged into one of the elevators that lead from the concourse to the platforms. Her 27-year-old managed to drag her into one of the elevators, where he abused her, beating her violently, so much that she passed out. The assault was recorded by security cameras which nailed the attacker to her. She had finally managed to free herself, escape and ask for help. Around 5.45 a.m., a security guard warned Polfer’s agents. The man was still nearby, among the homeless in the area.

