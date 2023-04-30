Branded headphones on sale at Amazon

Cheaper than a doner kebab: Amazon currently has wired headphones in a retro design at a bargain price.

Panasonic RP-HT010E-A for 3.99 euros at Amazon

At the Panasonic RP-HT010E-A (look at Amazon) is a “lightweight headphone” that is connected to a player via a jack cable (3.5 mm; length 1.2 meters). So it is no bluetooth headphones. The price of 3.99 euros applies to the blue color variant and corresponds to a discount of around 50 percent.

The model is extremely light at just 60 grams. For comparison: A full-grown headband headphone weighs 250 grams.

Panasonic RP-HT010E-A Bügelkopfhörer The price may be higher now. Price from 04/30/2023 02:40 am

The headphones are suitable for many purposes: Handy, Nintendo Switch, PS4, MP3-Player and more. Where there is no jack socket, an additional USB to jack adapter is required (for iPhones: Lightning to jack). Also as kids headphones the Panasonic is an option – but only if the children are old enough and have been informed about possible hearing damage caused by high volumes. A volume limit is not integrated.

Advantages:

light and comfortable

suitable for mobile devices

authentic retro look

Disadvantages:

Sound quality and wearing comfort correspond to the entry-level class

no microphone

no special features like noise canceling

The average Amazon customer rating of 4.3 stars with over 2,900 votes is impressive. Especially often balanced sound praised, which is quite surprising in this price range. Of course, one should not expect an audiophile sound miracle. Rather, what you get is a usefully tuned sound for everyday use.

A strong pro argument is actually the design of the Panasonic RP-HT010E-A: The headphones look like they are from another era – and are therefore very trendy again. Anyone who wants to stand out in the metropolitan mishmash of AirPods (and clones) wears wired retro headphones. At the price, you don’t have to worry too much if the headphones break.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.