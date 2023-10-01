Rapper Fedez Hospitalized for Ulcers and Internal Bleeding: Condition Improving

Rapper Fedez Hospitalized for Ulcers and Internal Bleeding

The popular Italian rapper, Fedez, has been hospitalized at the emergency and oncology surgery department of the Fatetebenefratelli hospital in Milan. According to reports from beraking latest news Salute, there is a sense of “optimism” surrounding his condition. Fedez himself took to social media to explain that he was admitted to the hospital due to two ulcers which resulted in internal bleeding. Furthermore, the rapper expressed his desire to remain in the hospital a bit longer, indicating that he is not yet eager to be discharged.

The news of Fedez’s hospitalization generated alarm and raised concerns among his fans. The rapper announced his condition on Friday evening, September 29, following rumors surrounding his wife, Chiara Ferragni’s sudden return from Paris. “Unfortunately, I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers that caused internal bleeding. They saved my life,” Fedez revealed on his Instagram account. He also expressed his gratitude towards the medical staff who played a crucial role in his recovery, stating, “Thanks to two blood transfusions, I am now much better.”

At the Fatetebenefratelli hospital, Fedez is under the care of Professor Marco Antonio Zappa, who is renowned for his expertise in laparoscopic surgery. Notably, Massimo Falconi, the director of pancreatic surgery at Irccs San Raffaele hospital, operated on Fedez in March 2022 for a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. Falconi provided insights into Fedez’s condition, stating that the rapper may remain hospitalized for a few more days. He explained that the duration of hospitalization depends on the patient’s general condition, and in Fedez’s case, as a young and healthy individual, he could possibly be discharged within a week.

Falconi emphasized that he had indirect information about Fedez’s current condition, as the rapper had reached out to him seeking guidance. He assured that Fedez is in excellent hands at Fatetebenefratelli hospital and praised the medical staff for their attention and care.

Regarding the cause of the ulcers and subsequent internal bleeding, Falconi highlighted that it could potentially be the result of a peptic ulcer, specifically a duodenal ulcer. This condition, although rare, can cause occasional bleeding depending on factors such as the duration of symptoms or the use of certain medications.

As for the length of Fedez’s hospital stay, Falconi reiterated that it would depend on the stability of his blood count and vital parameters, which the medical team will monitor. Based on Fedez’s overall health and condition, Falconi predicts that the rapper could be discharged within 3-4 days or a maximum of one week.

Fans of Fedez will continue to closely follow updates on his condition, hopeful for his swift recovery.

