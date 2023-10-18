Rare diseases: Telethon awards another 4.36 million for research

Listen to the audio version of the article

New tranche of funding for scientific research on rare genetic diseases: 4 million 369 thousand euros, raised thanks to donations from citizens, will allow the realization of 24 projects by as many researchers throughout the national territory.

The evaluation of the individual projects was entrusted, as was the case for the funding of the first round, to a scientific commission of international stature, made up of 26 mainly foreign scientists who also availed themselves of the support of 179 additional scientists who were experts in the topics presented.

The funding raised will allow the study of the mechanisms of various genetic diseases and potential therapeutic approaches. Among the winning projects there are studies concerning both well-known pathologies such as beta thalassemia, Kennedy’s disease, SMA, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease and cystic fibrosis, and others less well known such as Niemann-Pick disease , Dravet syndrome and dyskeratosis congenita.

The Multi-round call was launched in 2022 to allow researchers who wish to apply for funding to be able to present their projects on four occasions over three years, possibly revising and resubmitting them in light of the commission’s comments in the event of a negative evaluation . The next edition of the multi-round call is already open: you have until October 31st to participate.

«The objective of the Telethon Foundation is to advance research towards the cure of rare genetic diseases – declares Celeste Scotti, Research and Development director of the Telethon Foundation – It is with this aim that we work incessantly to guarantee the availability of the necessary funds for research most innovative in this area. The second edition of the 2023 multi-round call is a further demonstration of the great resources and quality of the scientists and researchers we have available at national level, which saw the submission of 103 projects, with a percentage of allocation of funding from 23.3%”.