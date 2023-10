Mancini’s Saudi Arabia is a disaster: another defeat by Mali, this time by 1-3 Hedi Taboubi, the assistant coach of Mali made the money gesture to the referee after the goal conceded by Saudi Arabia and it is been expelled. Another particular episode of the match is the throw-in by Al Dawsar of Saudi Arabia: the ball never enters the pitch. Mancini doesn’t seem very happy.

October 18, 2023 – Updated October 18, 2023, 6:25 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X