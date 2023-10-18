Do you have a technology-based company? This is how you can participate in the most important business event in the world

Medellín opens the call for three technology-based companies, which during the four-year period have participated in programs of the Ministry of Economic Development, to attend the World Business Forum, the most important business event in the world. This will take place in Bogotá, on November 8 and 9, at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo.

“We are looking for technological entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs, with innovative products and services, to represent us very well at the most important business event in the world, the World Business Forum, organized by WOBI. Three of our entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to generate alliances and businesses, and more than 2,000 business leaders will attend. The winners will have tickets, lodging, entry to the event and a stand,” said the Secretary of Economic Development, Mauricio Valencia.

More about the World Business Forum

Eight world-renowned speakers will be present at the event: Michael Phelps, the Olympic athlete with the most medals in history; Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard Company and best-selling author; Kevin Roberts, former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi; Jean Oelwang, founder, CEO and president of Virgin Unite and author of Partnering; Jon McNeil, former president of Tesla Motors; Teresa Perales, winner of 26 Paralympic medals and Princess of Asturias Sports Award 2021; Alex Tapscott, writer, investor and expert advisor on the impact of new technologies and Javier Fernando Aguado, president of MindValue, coach and talent management expert.

The topics of the talks will be: high performance, leadership, creativity, relationship management, blockchain, digital future and talent management.

Attendees will have the opportunity to train from experts, business thought leaders and recognized professionals in various sectors, they will also learn different perspectives on the most important issues that leaders face today; In addition, they will identify high-level strategic thinking on the themes of management more critical, such as leadership, talent, performance and transformation.

This year, the event will be held in Bogotá, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Mexico, New York and Milan.

Those interested in registering must complete the form at the link: https://forms.gle/eRshYc13zgo4FWKr5.

