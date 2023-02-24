news-txt”>

From epidermolysis bullosa to Duhring’s dermatitis herpetiformis, rare diseases can also affect the skin. In the last 15 years the number of care services provided by the Irccs Istituto Dermopatico dell’Immacolata (Idi) to patients suffering from rare dermatological diseases has progressively increased and today it has reached around 1,500 services a year. Just the Irccs, on February 28, on the occasion of the world day, promotes a study day entitled “Rare diseases: a continuous challenge”.

Rare Disease Day sees the promotion, all over the world, of initiatives dedicated to drawing attention to the needs and requirements of those who live every day with a rare disease. For more than 50 years, the Idi has been a national reference point for patients suffering from Rare Dermatological Diseases, and thanks to this experience it has become the national reference center of Ern Skin, the European Network for rare dermatological diseases.

Due to the complexity of the multidisciplinary approach towards these pathologies it is necessary that the dialogue and comparison between the various actors can be daily and the Irccs Idi is a candidate to become a ‘house of debate’ and not just a place of patient care. For this reason, on 28 February from 9.00 to 12.30, at the “Rare Diseases: a continuous challenge” event, institutions, doctors, patients and patient associations will discuss the issue.