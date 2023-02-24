news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PADUA, FEBRUARY 24 – The protest of high school students against the words of Minister Valditara to the principal of Florence who had written her students a letter on the risks of new forms of fascism. The high school students of the Veneto have posted the letter from the principal in front of several schools, as a sign of solidarity. This happened, for example, in schools such as the ‘Maffei’ in Verona, the ‘Foscarini’ in Venice, the ‘Fogazzaro’ in Vicenza, the ‘Tito Livio’ in Padua.



“It is an important signal – comments Marco Nimis, coordinator of the Veneto high school student network – in front of a minister who does not say a word about the serious events that took place in Florence and the violence by right-wing youth organizations, except to threaten sanctions and define the words as improper of those who practice historical memory and critical ability, as students we cannot lower our heads. This is why we are bringing the words of principal Savino into the schools of our country and our region”.



According to the Student Network, schools “must be the principals of democracy, where it is explained that the anti-fascist culture is the pillar of our Constitution. Valditara perhaps does not know this, but rather thinks of limiting freedom of thought”. “We express our broadest solidarity with the principal of the Liceo da Vinci from Florence for the attacks suffered” concludes Nimis, reiterating the request of the student organization for the resignation of the minister of education. (HANDLE).

