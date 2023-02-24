news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – “After the month of January we needed a game to get us back up. We did it against Turin and Tottenham, against Monza everything wasn’t perfect, but for confidence they were all important games. Against Atalanta it will be even more so since they are like us in the running for the Champions League.” The Rossoneri forward Olivier Giroud, protagonist of the new episode of ‘1 vs 1’, available from today on the DAZN app, spoke about the next league match awaiting Milan.



“We must all stay united, the goal is to continue with Milan: I hope to find an agreement – added the Frenchman, speaking of the renewal of the contract – we are talking and I think things will go in the right direction”.



Giroud also spoke about his team-mate De Ketelaere: “After the header away against Tottenham, I embraced him. It is in these difficult moments that we must show our support to our team-mates: now he lacks confidence and spontaneity, he needs of a goal to change everything. I also wanted him to score because against Sampdoria they disallowed a goal for me for offside, it’s my fault if he hasn’t already unlocked himself. I hope he scores in London against Tottenham”.



(ANSA).

