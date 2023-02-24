Home Sports Football: Giroud, with Atalanta an important challenge for the Champions League – Football
Sports

Football: Giroud, with Atalanta an important challenge for the Champions League – Football

by admin
Football: Giroud, with Atalanta an important challenge for the Champions League – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – “After the month of January we needed a game to get us back up. We did it against Turin and Tottenham, against Monza everything wasn’t perfect, but for confidence they were all important games. Against Atalanta it will be even more so since they are like us in the running for the Champions League.” The Rossoneri forward Olivier Giroud, protagonist of the new episode of ‘1 vs 1’, available from today on the DAZN app, spoke about the next league match awaiting Milan.

“We must all stay united, the goal is to continue with Milan: I hope to find an agreement – added the Frenchman, speaking of the renewal of the contract – we are talking and I think things will go in the right direction”.

Giroud also spoke about his team-mate De Ketelaere: “After the header away against Tottenham, I embraced him. It is in these difficult moments that we must show our support to our team-mates: now he lacks confidence and spontaneity, he needs of a goal to change everything. I also wanted him to score because against Sampdoria they disallowed a goal for me for offside, it’s my fault if he hasn’t already unlocked himself. I hope he scores in London against Tottenham”.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy