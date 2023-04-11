news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 11 – Twelve hours of surgery and a multidisciplinary team to remove a rare vertebral aneurysmal cyst from a 15-year-old girl that could have led to spinal cord deficits. The delicate surgical operation was successfully completed by a multidisciplinary team from the Bari Polyclinic: after the preparation of the neuroradiologists, the vertebral surgery team, directed by Dr. Piazzolla, removed the mass. Chronic back pain prevented the girl from carrying out her life: many visits and no solution, until her transfer with her family from Como to Bari and an orthopedic visit by professor Biagio Moretti, director of the operating unit. High-field magnetic resonance imaging of the spine allowed us to remove any doubts.



“Even if it is a form of benign neoplasm, the vertebral aneurysmal cyst in those rare cases in which it affects both the vertebral body and the posterior arch, can also give medullary deficits. On admission, the girl was neurologically asymptomatic but we knew that everything could have changed from one moment to the next,” explains Dr. Andrea Piazzolla.



After the first isolated episode of incontinence, the team decided to intervene first in the neuroradiological room, where Dr. Nicola Medicamento embolized the lesion through a complex three-hour procedure and then directly in the operating room for the removal procedure, performed by the vertebral surgeon Viola Montemurro, the neurosurgeon Maria Grazia Dibenedetto and the anesthetists Antonucci, Proscia and Lorusso. (HANDLE).

