AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS are another PK between the two sides on the same technical route, but it is the same as too many similar situations in historyAMD is far behind, both in terms of technical strength and game support.

Some foreign media recently conducted a large-scale test, evaluating 26 games that support FSR 2 and DLSS 2 at the same time, to see who has better picture quality (frame rate excluded).

Each game is tested in four modes of 4K quality, 4K performance, 2K quality, and 2K performance, which means a total of 104 results. The performance mode is scaled by 2 times the resolution, and the quality mode is 1.5 times. Each result is evaluated according to seven levels, namely DLSS+++, DLSS++, DLSS+, Tie, FSR+, RSR++, FSR+++.

In the end, there were as many as 28 results of DLSS+++, that is, NVIDIA’s complete victory, accounting for about 27% of the total, especially in the 2K performance mode, almost all of them are the best. From the perspective of the game, “Chernobylite” and “FORSPOKEN” have achieved DLSS+++.

In addition, 43 occurrences of DLSS++ are the most, and 25 occurrences of DLSS+. There were only 8 draws, and almost all of them were in 4K quality mode.

The leading FSR is… 0.

At present, DLSS 3, which supports Frame Generation AI generation technology, has become more and more mature, and there are more and more games, but it is still unknown when FSR 3 will come out.

