Home Technology Who is better, FSR or DLSS? 26 games against NVIDIA Artemisia Tolus | XFastest News
Technology

Who is better, FSR or DLSS? 26 games against NVIDIA Artemisia Tolus | XFastest News

by admin
Who is better, FSR or DLSS? 26 games against NVIDIA Artemisia Tolus | XFastest News

AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS are another PK between the two sides on the same technical route, but it is the same as too many similar situations in historyAMD is far behind, both in terms of technical strength and game support.

Some foreign media recently conducted a large-scale test, evaluating 26 games that support FSR 2 and DLSS 2 at the same time, to see who has better picture quality (frame rate excluded).

Each game is tested in four modes of 4K quality, 4K performance, 2K quality, and 2K performance, which means a total of 104 results. The performance mode is scaled by 2 times the resolution, and the quality mode is 1.5 times. Each result is evaluated according to seven levels, namely DLSS+++, DLSS++, DLSS+, Tie, FSR+, RSR++, FSR+++.

In the end, there were as many as 28 results of DLSS+++, that is, NVIDIA’s complete victory, accounting for about 27% of the total, especially in the 2K performance mode, almost all of them are the best. From the perspective of the game, “Chernobylite” and “FORSPOKEN” have achieved DLSS+++.

In addition, 43 occurrences of DLSS++ are the most, and 25 occurrences of DLSS+. There were only 8 draws, and almost all of them were in 4K quality mode.

The leading FSR is… 0.

At present, DLSS 3, which supports Frame Generation AI generation technology, has become more and more mature, and there are more and more games, but it is still unknown when FSR 3 will come out.

source of information

Further reading:

See also  super cost-effective! ROG Strix XG27AQV Gaming Monitor Unboxing/ Mainstream 27-inch 2K, OC 170Hz, Fast IPS

You may also like

realme Narzo N55 has a “capsule” mobile phone,...

Vodafone disruption – there are problems here today

Skoda Enyaq RS: Traditionally sporty

Coupon 2023: Get the latest Razer gaming mouse...

Cat S53 in the test: robust outdoor mobile...

A generation of magical iPhone 6S continues to...

Against stress: Researchers develop a stroking machine

🎮Attack on Titan Eren Yeager, Captain Levi, and...

GARMIN presents the new EDGE 540 and 840...

Team Ninja is working on another game for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy