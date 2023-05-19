Reach your feel-good weight without stress: Lose weight in 3 phases

Health scientist Pia Maria Schulze gives tips

Health scientist Pia Maria Schulze advises concentrating on your own motivation.

Who does not know it? After the holidays, a nice vacation or just because of too much gluttony, we feel the need to shed a few unloved pounds. Many of us have tried it before. But we often fail because of our own expectations or the supposed guidelines from some media.

Losing weight can also be done differently – without strict diets or starvation.

Before we throw in the towel, the health scientist Pia Maria Schulze recommends asking yourself whether we are afraid of failure or the thoughts of our friends. However, we shouldn’t let that stop us. “With realistic goals, conscious decisions and new rewards, we can motivate ourselves and turn the sacrifice into a positive experience,” Schulze is certain.

Schulze advises focusing on our own motivation and setting realistic goals. Instead of dancing ourselves at many weddings at the same time, we should limit ourselves to one or two resolutions to make them much easier to implement. Less is more!

With small steps and conscious decisions we can reach our feel-good weight – and even have fun doing it.

Pia Maria Schulze recommends a 3-phase program that is not only healthy, but also shows results quickly. The insulin level remains stable and food cravings are avoided.

The 3-phase program for healthy weight loss

The first phase of the program is to avoid dieting and resort to healthy snacking. Dieting can unbalance the body and lead to food cravings. Instead, we should focus on a balanced diet and provide our body with healthy snacks such as nuts or fruit in between.

In the second phase, Schulze recommends fasting every now and then, but in a healthy way. A few hours without food or a light dinner can help cleanse the body and stimulate digestion.

The third phase is about eating enough and balanced food. Here we should make sure that we eat enough proteins, carbohydrates and fats to optimally supply our body. At the same time, we shouldn’t be afraid to eat a little more when we’re hungry to avoid cravings.

Another tip from Pia Maria Schulze is to consciously deal with the food and to enjoy the meals slowly: “Often we eat quickly and casually without really paying attention to the taste and the nutrients.

On the other hand, if you take the time to eat, you can perceive the aromas better and develop conscious eating habits. Also, slowing down your food intake will make you feel full faster and eat less.”

About: Pia Maria Schulze M.Sc.

After training as a nurse, Pia Maria Schulze studied health sciences at the University of Graz (A). At the same time, she ran a training center for healthy eating in southern Tuscany (I). From the knowledge gained over the years, Schulze developed a three-phase concept for a sustainable change in diet.

Since January 2015 she has been co-owner of Swiss Elan Devices AG in Unterägeri (CH) and is developing the Swiss-QUBE there, a fully-fledged health snack for weight loss and detoxification. With Swiss-QUBE, she supports people in finding an all-round more conscious diet that is adapted to individual needs.

Swiss-QUBE

Swiss-QUBE are specially designed nutrient cubes that, thanks to their formula, offer the body all the important vitamins and minerals it needs for healthy and efficient functioning.

This is a finely granulated vegetarian/vegan natural product that contains all the nutrients and thus improves body and brain performance to the maximum.

Swiss-QUBE is available from selected retailers and online

at:

Swiss Elan Devices AG

As a Swiss family company, Swiss Elan Devices AG attaches great importance to quality and appreciation with the Swiss-QUBE. This starts with the company policy and also takes place in the production of the QUBE. All ingredients are carefully selected and the production is carried out with the utmost care. The focus is always on the environment and the individual needs of the customer.

The topic of sustainability runs through the entire corporate philosophy.

The company has made it its task not only to choose the highest quality raw materials, but also to handle them responsibly.

Fulfilling all expectations of a healthy diet that leads to a happier and more productive lifestyle is both the vision and the goal of the Swiss-QUBE.

