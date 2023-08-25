Recent Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Linked to Tiger Mosquitoes in Castiglione d’Adda

New Cases of Dengue Virus Identified in Castiglione d’Adda

Two new cases of Dengue virus infection, transmitted by the tiger mosquito, have been identified in the town of Castiglione d’Adda, Lombardy. The infected individuals are a little girl, who is currently hospitalized in non-serious conditions at the Lodi hospital, and a sixty-year-old who has already recovered and returned to work.

Both individuals reside near the first person who was infected by the virus. These three cases of infection are not linked to travel to countries where the disease is endemic. It is believed that the infections originated contemporarily or before the disinfestation interventions took place. Further cases may be expected without questioning the effectiveness of the disinfestation intervention.

Dengue virus infection is often asymptomatic, meaning that many individuals may not show any symptoms and will heal spontaneously. To verify potential exposure to the virus for other residents of Castiglione d’Adda, health authorities have organized a blood sample analysis. Citizens can voluntarily and free of charge visit the Codogno Community House to undergo the examination and determine if they have come into contact with the virus through antibody analysis.

The screening will be available on Friday, August 25, from 8 am to 4 pm; Saturday, August 26, from 8 am to 12 pm; and Monday, August 28, from 8 am to 4 pm at the Single Access Point (PUA). The analysis will be conducted in collaboration with IRCCS San Matteo di Pavia, the regional reference center for arboviruses. Patients with a recent infection outcome will be offered an infectious disease visit and any necessary diagnostic insights.

In Lombardy, a total of 18 cases of Dengue virus infections have been found so far, with all of them being linked to travel abroad to areas where the disease is endemic, except for the cases in Castiglione d’Adda. However, there have been 51 confirmed cases of West Nile virus infections in the region. Due to the widespread presence of tiger mosquitoes, preventive measures are necessary for all diseases they can carry, not just Dengue virus. The use of repellents is recommended, even during the day, to avoid mosquito bites.

The Departments of Hygiene and Health Prevention (DIPS) of ATS Metropolitan City of Milan and ATS Valpadana have provided guidance to the municipalities for disinfestation activities in the affected areas identified through an epidemiological investigation. The ongoing disinfestation actions align with the National Plan for Prevention, Surveillance and Response to Arboviruses (PNA) 2020-2025.

