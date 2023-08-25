Home » Warning strikes in trade in the north – protest in Rostock | > – News
Status: 08/24/2023 5:37 p.m

Retail workers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein are called on to go on warning strikes on Friday and Saturday. The call is aimed at employees in retail and in wholesale and foreign trade in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and in individual companies in Schleswig-Holstein. For example, Penny, Rewe and Kaufland stores in Schwerin and Boizenburg as well as H&M at Marienplatz in Schwerin are affected. In Rostock, the ver.di union is planning a rally on the Neuer Markt on Friday. In the current collective bargaining negotiations, ver.di believes that the employers have not yet submitted any satisfactory offers. Instead, these would amount to a drop in real wages. Ver.di also calls for an adjustment of pay in West and East. The next round of negotiations are scheduled for September.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 08/24/2023 | 6:00 p.m

