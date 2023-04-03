



Ingredients for the beurre blanc:

Squeeze the lemon, lime and orange. Peel and very finely chop the shallot.

Put the sugar in a saucepan and let it caramelize slightly. Deglaze with lemon juice and white wine. Add lime, orange and yuzu juice. Add the diced shallots, capers, juniper berries, mustard seed and vinegar to the pot and leave to stand for about 10 minutes. Pass the sauce through a sieve. Pour in the cream, add pieces of butter and froth the sauce with a hand blender.

Ingredients for the cauliflower dumplings:

Remove the stalk and leaves from the cauliflower. Grate with a coarse kitchen grater. Melt the butter in a pan and sweat the cauliflower crumbs in it. Season with salt and nutmeg.

Ingredients for the scallops:

Score the top and bottom of the scallops in a lattice pattern. Heat butter in a pan, add oil. Sear the mussels for about 2 minutes on each side. Take out of the pan. Briefly add samphire, also known as salicorn or sea asparagus, to the pan. It should only heat up, not soften.

serving:

Put some beurre blanc on the plates. Use two tablespoons to form dumplings from the cauliflower mixture. Arrange 1-2 dumplings per plate and place the mussels on top. Spread the salicornes and cress on top. Froth the Beurre Blanc vigorously again immediately before serving and pour over the dish.

Additional information:

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets